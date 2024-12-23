Rockets vs. Hornets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Charlotte Hornets. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) defends against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) defends against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are getting right back in action after a win against the Toronto Raptors with a matchup facing off against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

The Hornets beat the Rockets back on opening night in Toyota Center, so Houston will be looking to settle the score and pull out another win tonight.

The Rockets could be playing this game without Tari Eason, who has missed the last few games with a lower leg injury. Eason dealt with a lower leg injury last season, so the Rockets are trying to be cautious with it.

With or without Eason, the Rockets will look to put their best foot forward and extend their win streak to three games.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Hornets Information

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Hornets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)

Charlotte Hornets

n/a

Rockets vs. Hornets Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG LaMelo Ball
  • SG Brandon Miller
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Mark Williams

