Rockets vs. Hornets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are getting right back in action after a win against the Toronto Raptors with a matchup facing off against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.
The Hornets beat the Rockets back on opening night in Toyota Center, so Houston will be looking to settle the score and pull out another win tonight.
The Rockets could be playing this game without Tari Eason, who has missed the last few games with a lower leg injury. Eason dealt with a lower leg injury last season, so the Rockets are trying to be cautious with it.
With or without Eason, the Rockets will look to put their best foot forward and extend their win streak to three games.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Hornets Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Hornets Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
Charlotte Hornets
n/a
Rockets vs. Hornets Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Charlotte Hornets
- PG LaMelo Ball
- SG Brandon Miller
- SF Josh Green
- PF Miles Bridges
- C Mark Williams
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.