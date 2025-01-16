Rockets vs. Kings: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Sacramento Kings. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Colby Jones (20) and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) scramble for the ball during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Colby Jones (20) and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) scramble for the ball during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are getting right back on the road as they travel to California's capital to take on the surging Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are coming into this game at .500 through 40 games and recently saw their seven-game losing streak snapped at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though their decision to fire Mike Brown was controversial, the team is 7-2 under interim head coach Doug Christie.

The Rockets, fresh off a difficult game against the Denver Nuggets in the altitude, will have to dig deep if they want to leave Sacramento with a win tonight.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Kings Information

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
  • TV: TNT, TruTV, Max App
Rockets vs. Kings Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Sacramento Kings

  • SG Malik Monk (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Rockets vs. Kings Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Sacramento Kings

  • PG De'Aaron Fox
  • SG Keon Ellis
  • SF DeMar DeRozan
  • PF Keegan Murray
  • C Domantas Sabonis

