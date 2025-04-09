Rockets vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are facing the LA Clippers. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in Tinseltown for a two-game showcase, and the first matchup comes against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

The Rockets and Clippers are slated to meet just before the start of the playoffs, where the two teams could become opponents in the postseason's first round.

The Rockets are seeking a season series sweep of the Clippers after beating them in each of the first three meetings this year.

Houston also has a chance to solidify the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and the team could have a good chance to do that with a rest advantage over LA. The Clippers played last night against the San Antonio Spurs, so the Rockets should look to try and make that a factor in the game.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Information

    • Date: Wednesday, April 9
    • Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
    • TV Channel: Space City Home Network
    • Radio: SportsTalk 790
    • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
    • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

n/a

Los Angeles Clippers

  • SF Kawhi Leonard (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • SG Amir Coffey (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Norman Powell
  • SF Kawhi Leonard
  • PF Derrick Jones Jr.
  • C Ivica Zubac

