Rockets vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in Tinseltown for a two-game showcase, and the first matchup comes against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.
The Rockets and Clippers are slated to meet just before the start of the playoffs, where the two teams could become opponents in the postseason's first round.
The Rockets are seeking a season series sweep of the Clippers after beating them in each of the first three meetings this year.
Houston also has a chance to solidify the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and the team could have a good chance to do that with a rest advantage over LA. The Clippers played last night against the San Antonio Spurs, so the Rockets should look to try and make that a factor in the game.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Clippers Game Information
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
n/a
Los Angeles Clippers
- SF Kawhi Leonard (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- SG Amir Coffey (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Norman Powell
- SF Kawhi Leonard
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Ivica Zubac
