Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Injury Report
Despite not playing on Tuesday night, the Rockets received good news in the form of a Lakers loss.
Soon-to-be MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points, LA superstar Luka Doncic was ejected early into the final frame, and the Oklahoma City Thunder coasted to a 16-point win.
The 31st loss of the Lakers season would lock the Houston Rockets into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference — the highest available with OKC well ahead at No. 1.
Now, having clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2020, the Rockets will likely look to prioritize health and rest ahead of what should be a fun NBA Playoffs. They’ve dealt with injuries both big and small this season, but are relatively healthy comparatively at the moment.
Tonight, Houston will take on the LA Clippers, who are still amid a brutal battle for West standings. There's little question the Clippers will want tonight's game a bit more, having the option to climb to No. 3, or fall all the way to No. 8.
Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Lower back soreness
Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Left groin soreness
Fred VanVleet _ Doubtful: Right ankle soreness
LA Clippers injuries:
NOT YET SUBMITTED
With its spot in the standings secured, it certainly makes sense for the Rockets to rest players that have dealt with injuries this season in the final three games. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet are at the forefront of this, having dealt with back and ankle issues, respectively, for a majority of the season. Sengun is questionable to play, and the veteran point guard is doubtful.
Jabari Smith Jr. is also questionable to play with groin soreness.
The two teams tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT tonight.