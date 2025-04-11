Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Game Preview

The Houston Rockets are visiting LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is defended by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is defended by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are playing their penultimate game of the regular season as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The Rockets are already locked in with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, so the team will likely be sitting most of its key players going into the postseason.

The Lakers find themselves at No. 3 in the West right behind the Rockets, and with Houston sitting its starters, Los Angeles will have a chance to get one step closer to its optimal spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic have led the Lakers in the second half of the season, and this is their chance to get right going into the playoffs.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Lakers game.

Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, April 11
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • n/a

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PF Maxi Kleber (OUT - foot)

Rockets vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Luka Doncic
  • SG Austin Reaves
  • SF LeBron James
  • PF Rui Hachimura
  • C Jaxson Hayes

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News