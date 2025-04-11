Rockets vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Game Preview
The Houston Rockets are playing their penultimate game of the regular season as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
The Rockets are already locked in with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, so the team will likely be sitting most of its key players going into the postseason.
The Lakers find themselves at No. 3 in the West right behind the Rockets, and with Houston sitting its starters, Los Angeles will have a chance to get one step closer to its optimal spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic have led the Lakers in the second half of the season, and this is their chance to get right going into the playoffs.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Lakers game.
Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- n/a
Los Angeles Lakers
- PF Maxi Kleber (OUT - foot)
Rockets vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Luka Doncic
- SG Austin Reaves
- SF LeBron James
- PF Rui Hachimura
- C Jaxson Hayes
