Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have already secured the second seed in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs, but several teams are still looking to lock themselves in as high as possible. One of those being the Los Angeles Lakers.
At 52-28, Houston has had one of its best seasons in years, coasting off the excellent play of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and more to earn their first postseason bid since 2020.
The Lakers are on the opposite end of the coin, sitting just one game ahead of Denver at No. 3, and desperately needing just one win to secure their spot. Suffice it to say, there’s more skin in the game for LA tonight than Houston.
The Rockets will again look to prioritize health and rest ahead of what they hope is a deep postseason run. Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: personal reasons
Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Left groin soreness
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle soreness
Fred VanVleet — Questionable: Right ankle soreness
Los Angeles Lakers injuries:
LeBron James — Probable: Left groin strain
Maxi Kleber — Out: Right foot surgery
The Rockets have several high-level contributors either listed as questionable or out. The team’s sole All-Star in Sengun is questionable to play due to personal reasons, as are major factors in Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, who have both dealt with their fair share of injuries so far this season.
Superstar LeBron James is questionable due to a groin injury on LA’s end.
The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT.