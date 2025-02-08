Rockets vs. Mavericks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are hoping to snap their five-game losing streak as they play their fourth game in six days against the Dallas Mavericks on the road.
The Mavs will have Anthony Davis making his team debut after he was traded by the Lakers to the Mavericks a week ago.
It will be the first home game for Dallas since the trade, so there should be an emotional crowd witnessing the game between the Rockets and the Mavericks, where extra security is expected to be on hand.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Information
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
- Time: 2:00 p.m. CT
- Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Report
Houston Rockets
PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)
Dallas Mavericks
SF Caleb Martin (OUT - hip)
C Dereck Lively II (OUT - ankle)
C Dwight Powell (OUT - hip)
Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Kyrie Irving
- SG Klay Thompson
- SF P.J. Washington
- PF Anthony Davis
- C Daniel Gafford
