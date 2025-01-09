Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, boasting strong veteran play and one of the better young cores in the entire NBA.
But on Thursday night, it will face one of its most important games of the season in a bout with the Memphis Grizzlies.
As it stands right now, the Rockets have a half-game lead on the Grizzlies for the No. 2 spot in the West, a standing that will certainly be coveted as teams enter the postseason.
A Rockets win would not only give a full 1.5 game lead and let the team keep No. 2 for now, it would also earn the team another notch in what will likely be a very important tie-breaker. As it stands now, Houston is 1-0 with three games to play.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Doubtful: Left lower leg management
Reed Sheppard — Out: G League
Jabari Smith Jr. — Left metacarpal fracture
Memphis Grizzlies injuries:
Santi Aldama — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Desmond Bane — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Jaren Jackson Jr. — Questionable: Left thigh soreness
GG Jackson — Out: Right fifth metatarsal
Ja Morant — Questionable: Right Ac joint sprain
Marcus Smart — Out: Right index finger
Vince Williams Jr. — Out: right ankle sprain
The Rockets will likely remain without their high-impact forwards, with Jabari Smith Jr. being out a number of weeks due to a hand injury suffered at shoot around, and Tari Eason remaining doubtful due to a lingering leg injury.
The Grizzlies have numerous injuries, including a ‘questionable’ designation for superstar Ja Morant. Stars in Demond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as a high-level contributor in Santi Aldama are also questionable, with a variety of rotational players in Vince Williams Jr., Marcus Smart and GG Jackson all listed as out.
