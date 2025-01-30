Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies injury report
Despite all sorts of rumors swirling about who they may or may not be targeting on the NBA trade market, the Houston Rockets remain one of the best teams in the league.
Standing at 32-14 on the year, they own the NBA’s best third-best record, only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Even more, they’re the only team in the league to have beaten those two squads, and are now riding a four-game win-streak three of which have included the Cavaliers and Celtics.
In that stretch, they’ve gained a 1.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for No. 2 in the West, who they face for the fourth and final time tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT.
So far this season, Houston has dominated their Western Conference rival, winning all three matchups. The first they won by a whopping 20 points back in October, before mid-January wins by a combined six points.
Should the Rockets prevail on Thursday night, they’ll continue to pull away as the West’s second-best team. Still, Memphis presents a challenge with Ja Morant at the helm.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s contest:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: left ankle soreness
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: left calf contusion
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture
Memphis Grizzlies injuries:
Zach Edey — Available
Ja Morant — Questionable: right shoulder soreness
Marcus Smart — Out: right index finger
Cam Spencer — Out: left thumb surgery
Vince Williams Jr. — Out: right ankle sprain
The Rockets have two questionable designations ahead of Thursday's game in Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. Sengun would be an obvioulsy big hit to the team's effort to sweep Memphis, as he's been one of the best and most productive Rockets for several seasons now.
Memphis has dealt with various injuries all season, and Ja Morant's questionable designation is one of the more impactful ones. In the least, the team's lottery pick in Zach Edey will be available to play.
