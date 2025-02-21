Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets will re-start their 2024-25 season post-All Star break.
The team skidded into All-Star weekend, losing seven in 10 tries, falling a few spots in the West standings in the process. Now, they’ll look to get back on track in the home stretch, and secure their first Playoffs berth since 2020. For now, they sit at 34-21.
They’ll open with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit in a similar position as it stands now. Houston has just a three-and-a-half-game lead over Minnesota, and will need to defend itself at home Friday.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle sprain
Minnesota Timberwolves:
Mike Conley — Questionable: Right index finger sprain
Donte DiVencenzo — Out: Left toe sprain
Anthony Edwards — Questionable: Right hip soreness
Rudy Gobert — Questionable: Low back spasms
Julius Randle — Out: Right groin strain
For the first time in awhile, the Rockets have a relatively clean bill of health, with veteran point guard Fred VanVleet being the only notable addition. He currently has an ankle sprain, but there should’t be any long-term worrying attached to him.
Most notably, forwards in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are both off the list. Eason has been dealing with a lingering leg injury, and Jabari Smith Jr. has been out for a number of weeks due to a hand injury suffered in shootaround.
On the flip side of that coin in the Timberwolves, who have nearly every high-level contributor on their list. New additions in DiVincenzo and Randle are listed as out, and its trio of stars in Edwards, Gobert and Conley are all questionable.
The two teams tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight.
