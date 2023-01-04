Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson

The Houston Rockets will try to end their current four-game losing streak against the Pelicans, who will be without their All-Star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center.

The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.

Gordon said he did not believe the team had made any improvements since the start of the season. His statement came after the Rockets committed 25 turnovers against the Knicks.

"That's part of this process — it's not going to be an easy thing," coach Stephen Silas said. "There will be good and bad times. It's important that we do not allow these moments to pass by. At the end of it, I hope we became more together as a group."

Rockets vs. Pelicans Broadcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 4 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Can Kevin Porter Jr. keep up his hot streak?

Kevin Porter Jr. has been Houston's best player despite the team recording one win out of their last seven games. He has recorded 24.0 points on 52.6/41.4/78.6 shooting splits, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

Since he scored 31 points against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 21, Silas said Porter had found his comfort level between his scoring and passing.

"He has the ball the majority of the time," Silas said. "He is coming along. He has really been playing well, and I am proud of him."

Taking advantage of the wounded will not be easy:

The Pelicans will be without two of their top players. Brandon Ingram will remain sidelined with a toe injury, while a hamstring injury will keep Zion Williamson out for the next three weeks.

Ingram and Williamson scored a combined 46 points during the Pelicans' early season victory over the Rockets on Nov. 12. But the Pelicans have proven to be a good team without their top two players. They are 12-6 in the absence of Ingram and 6-2 without Williamson.

C.J. McCollum has been New Orleans' top player while helping the team win five of their last seven games. He has averaged 25.0 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc.

McCollum has scored 40 or more points twice during the stretch. His best performance of the season took place on Saturday, where he scored a game-high 42 points (13-20 FG, 11-of-16 3PT) in an 11-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pelicans are also 16-4 on their home floor — 11 of their victories have come against western conference opponents.

New Orleans will also be without Larry Nance Jr. due to a shoulder injury. Nance came off the bench and added 22 points and nine rebounds in the Pelicans' first and only meeting against the Rockets.

Can the Rockets score enough points?

The Rockets are 1-9 during their last 10 games. With the exception of giving up an average of 127.5 points against the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, Houston has held their opponents to 113.3 points.

One major issue for the Rockets has been their inability to score enough points. The Rockets are averaging a league-low 106.7 points since falling to the Miami Heat on Dec. 15.

But the Pelicans remain a high-scoring team without their MVP candidate in Williamson. In the eight games played without his contributions, New Orleans has still managed to average 117.0 points. McCollum is currently averaging 24.0 points in the absence of Williamson.

