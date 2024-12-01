Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report
Off the back of its strong two-way play, the Houston Rockets have slowly climbed to the coveted No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
They currently stand at 14-6, having beaten Minnesota and Philadelphia in back-to-back overtime games. While the recently extended Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green have led the team more often than not, Houston has a variety of players ready to take the reigns night in and out.
Last offseason’s additions in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have continued to provide a veteran presence, and the bench duo of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson have emerged as one of the best in the entire NBA. Not to mention, the roster is filled with players ready to contribute.
Sunday evening, the team will take on the only team ranked ahead of them in the West: the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here is the injury report for the 6 p.m. CT matchup:
Rockets Injuries:
N’Faly Dante — Out: G League
Jack McVeigh — Out: G League
Nate Williams — Out: G League
Thunder Injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Right hip strain
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right ring finger fracture
Alex Ducas — Out: G League
Chet Holmgren — Out: Right iliac wing fracture
Nikola Topic — Out: Left knee surgery
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
The injury bug has plagued the Thunder in the last few weeks, as Houston has gotten healthy.
The biggest hit for OKC comes in the form of Chet Holmgren, who was performing at near-All-Star pace at the five spot before fracturing his hip. He’s an obviously big part of the team, anchoring the interior on both ends.
Additionally, a stingy All-Defense-level defender in Caruso is a big loss for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder got the best of the Rockets in their first matchup with a 19-point win, but had both of players playing heavy minutes.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.