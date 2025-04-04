Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report
Winners of four of their last five contests, the Houston Rockets seem to be peaking at exactly the right time: just weeks away from their first postseason berth since 2020.
The team took care of business in its last bout, issuing the Jazz a swift 143-105 beatdown to extend its lead over the rest of the Western Conference, and more specifically the Denver Nuggets, who were hot on their heels at No. 3.
The Rockets even caught a break on their lone day off this week, as the Nuggets fell in a double-overtime cage match with Minnesota that came down to the final play. Due to extended minutes played against the Wolves, Denver was without a host of players for Wednesday’s matchup with the Spurs, which it dropped too.
With the back-to-back losses, Denver is now tied with the Lakers in record, and three full games back from Houston with few to play.
The Rockets are seemingly trending towards being the West’s No. 2 seed in the postseason, but a win against Oklahoma City tonight would go a long way. Of course, being a 64-win team is easier said than done.
Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Dillon Brooks — Out: League suspension
OKC Thunder injuries:
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Left calf strain
Alex Ducas — Out: Right quad strain
Isaiah Joe — Questionable: Right knee soreness
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Toe surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Left knee surgery
Jaylin Williams — Out: Left ankle sprain
The Rockets remain one of the healthier teams in the league as the season winds down, with their only player listed on the injury report being Dillon Brooks, out due to suspension. Brooks is serving a one-game suspension due to receiving his sixteenth technical foul last game.
The Thunder have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season — seeing a myriad of young players out right now — but their core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are a go, for now.
The Thunder and Rockets tip off at 7 p.m. CT.