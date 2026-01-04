Most of the Top Trade Targets Don’t Fit Houston Rockets

We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, and trade season is quickly approaching.

There aren't likely to be fireworks like last year's Luka Doncic fiasco, though rumors are certainly heating up regarding the moving of stars across the league. Sports Ilustrated recently ranked the top-five targets entering 2026, and we'll evaluate how each would fit the Rockets.

Nets’ forward Michael Porter Jr. comes at No. 5, amid a career season on several fronts. He’s leading the now-hot Brooklyn Nets, averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting a blistering 50% overall and 41% from three.

MPJ’s proven his impact as an ancillary piece on a championship team, and is now the front-man in Brooklyn. He offers plenty of what the Rockets needed prior to trading for Durant, though there’s a bit too much overlap now to warrant his addition.

Jazz’ forward Lauri Markkanen ranks fourth, though there’s plenty of issues with trading for him in general. The Jazz have been potential sellers for years, though they seem to value Markkanen above where others do.

Again, as an offensive-minded forward, the Rockets have already gained one of the best in the league in Durant.

Mavericks’ forward Anthony Davis ranks No. 3, with Dallas seemingly wanting to move off the former All-Star just a year removed from adding him. Davis theoretically fits what the Rockets look to do on both ends, though they’re already set with Alperen Sengun as a star forward, and his availability is too up-and-down to throw significant assets at.

Additionally, adding Davis would likely mean including Fred VanVleet’s salary, furthering the talent gap between Houston’s guards and the rest of the roster.

Trae Young ranks second on the list, and is one of a few players league-wide that could seemingly help the Rockets in a variety of areas. Without a true point guard right now, Young fits the scoring and play-making mold well, having averaged over 25 points and nearly 10 assists per game for his career.

Offensively, there’s little question Young could help Houston, though the defensive side of the ball immediately makes things questionable. Head coach Ime Udoka has built a strong defensive identity in just a few seasons, and Young feels the complete opposite.

The Rockets already struggle with rim-protection on occasion, and having Young on the floor for major minutes would further exacerbate plenty of issues.

Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks as the No. 1 trade target entering 2026, though the math involved in adding him to any team offers an uphill battle, and Houston is no exception.

As one of the best players in the world, a former MVP and NBA champion, Antetokounmpo is obviously a player that fits anywhere, and his defense fits right in line with what Houston looks for. But having made a blockbuster move in the last calendar year, the addition of the Greek Freak would be another franchise-altering transaction.

Logistically, the adding of Antetokounmpo likely just isn't in the cards.