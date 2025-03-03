Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have seen both highs and lows during the 2024-25 NBA season.
A five-game win-streak here, a six-game losing streak there. It’s shown both adaptability and conformity through 60 games. But since the All-Star break, the team has been a bit spotty.
Houston has bested Playoffs-bound teams in Minnesota and Milwaukee, as well as San Antonio, but has also fallen in games it likely should’ve won against Utah and Sacramento. The most recent was an uncharacteristic 10-point loss to the Kings, despite being fully healthy for the first time in a while.
Now, the Rockets will need to beat the white-hot Thunder to get back in the win column. Just last night, the Thunder scored a blistering 146 points en route to their fifth victory in six tries.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Monday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Left ankle soreness
Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Right knee contusion
Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Low back soreness
Amen Thompson — Questionable: Right shoulder soreness
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle strain
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries:
Not yet submitted
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right toe surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Left knee surgery
The Rockets saw just one game at full health, and now feature a laundry list on their injury report. VanVleet, fresh off another ankle injury, is the only one listed as out, while Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson are all questionable to play.
Oklahoma City's injury report hasn't yet been submitted, but two givens are its rookies, who are out with extended injuries for now.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.
