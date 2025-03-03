Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report

Houston will face the No. 1 team in the Western Conference on Monday night.

Derek Parker

Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have seen both highs and lows during the 2024-25 NBA season.

A five-game win-streak here, a six-game losing streak there. It’s shown both adaptability and conformity through 60 games. But since the All-Star break, the team has been a bit spotty.

Houston has bested Playoffs-bound teams in Minnesota and Milwaukee, as well as San Antonio, but has also fallen in games it likely should’ve won against Utah and Sacramento. The most recent was an uncharacteristic 10-point loss to the Kings, despite being fully healthy for the first time in a while.

Now, the Rockets will need to beat the white-hot Thunder to get back in the win column. Just last night, the Thunder scored a blistering 146 points en route to their fifth victory in six tries.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Monday’s matchup:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Left ankle soreness

Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Right knee contusion

Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Low back soreness

Amen Thompson — Questionable: Right shoulder soreness

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle strain

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries:

Not yet submitted

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right toe surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Left knee surgery

The Rockets saw just one game at full health, and now feature a laundry list on their injury report. VanVleet, fresh off another ankle injury, is the only one listed as out, while Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson are all questionable to play.

Oklahoma City's injury report hasn't yet been submitted, but two givens are its rookies, who are out with extended injuries for now.

The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

