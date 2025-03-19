Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Houston Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, riding a seven-game win-streak due to its surging young core.
There’s just under a month until the 2024-25 NBA season turns the page to the postseason, and Houston seems to be peaking at just the right time. They currently stand at No. 2 in the Western Conference, though they’re tied with Denver and have just a one-game lead over the Lakers and Grizzlies. Each game will be pivotal to the seeding, which could be the difference between a short or deep Playoffs run.
Tonight, the Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic, who they’ve already beaten on their hot streak, 97-84.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Orlando tonight:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Amen Thompson — Out: Left ankle sprain
Orlando Magic injuries:
Cole Anthony — Questionable: Left big toe strain
Jalen Suggs — Out: Left knee cartilage tear
Moe Wagner — Out: Torn ACL
For Wednesday’s bout, the Rockets will continue to be without guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard. Thompson rolled his ankle over a week ago, but should be back for the team’s game versus Denver on Sunday, March 23, barring any setbacks. Sheppard has been ruled out for four weeks due to a fractured thumb.
The Magic have dealt with injuries all season long, and will be without some high-impact players in Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner tonight. Scoring guard Cole Anthony is questionable, and could be a boon to the team’s offense should he play.
The two teams will tip off at 6 p.m. tonight.
