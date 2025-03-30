Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report
Winners of 11 of their last 12 games, the Houston Rockets are peaking at exactly the right time. That being just weeks away from their first postseason appearance in nearly a half-decade.
The Rockets’ solid defense under head coach Ime Udoka has continued to propel them to wins, and the offense — which has been a struggle their season — is starting to come around at just the right time.
In a double-digit win over Utah on Thursday night, first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun led the team with 33 points and 1- rebounds, followed closely by longtime bucket-getter Jalen Green with 21 points.
The team’s March hot-streak has helped it to re-claim the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, which it held months ago before a few lulls. As of now, the Rockets have a 1.5-game lead on Denver, which is will look to keep as the end of the season is on the horizon.
Tonight, the Rockets will have a chance to extend that lead against the Phoenix Suns, who are beginning to surge back into the Western Conference Playoffs race. Right now, Phoenix sits at No. 11, just outside the Play-In cutoff. But just one game back from Dallas, it will be looking to win as much as possible in the next few weeks.
Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Out: Left leg management
Reed Sheppard — Questionable: right thumb
Phoenix Suns injuries:
Bradley Beal — Out: Left hamstring strain
On Sunday night, the Rockets will be without forward Tari Eason, who continues to deal with a lingering leg injury suffered in the middle of the season. He's been able to play through it on many an occasion, but it's also forced him out of several games.
After spending nearly a month out due to a thumb fracture, rookie guard Reed Sheppard has been upgraded to questionable against the Suns.
The Suns will be without one of their star trio in Bradley Beal, who's dealing with a left hamstring strain.
The Rockets and Suns tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight.