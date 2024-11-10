Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Pistons: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything you need to know.

Jan 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) defends against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Detroit Pistons in a Sunday matinee matchup at Little Caesars Arena.

The Rockets and Pistons have been in lockstep as two teams rebuilding for the past few years. However, the Rockets took a bit of a fast track towards the middle of the pack in the NBA last year by signing veterans to complement the young players on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Pistons took a step back last year and have adopted a similar strategy this past offseason by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris in hopes of improving the roster.

This afternoon, the two teams are set to clash for their first meeting of the season.

Rockets vs. Pistons Information

Rockets vs. Pistons Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Detroit Pistons

  • PF Bobi Klintman (OUT - calf)
  • SF Ausar Thompson (OUT - illness, conditioning)
  • C Jalen Duren (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Rockets vs. Pistons Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Detroit Pistons

  • PG Cade Cunningham
  • SG Jaden Ivey
  • SF Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • PF Tobias Harris
  • C Jalen Duren

