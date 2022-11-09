Rockets vs Raptors: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 2-9 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game road trip Wednesday night in a match against the 6-5 Toronto Raptors. The Rockets' match inside the Scotiabank Arena will mark the ninth road contest within the first 12 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Coach Stephen Silas is utilizing the grueling start to the season as another learning opportunity for his young team.

"This schedule has been really hard," coach Stephen Silas said. "It's an early lesson that we are learning, fighting through adversity and understanding the importance of rest and recovery. We've done a good job of not letting go of the ropes.

"The team could have said we are going to lose by 20 because the schedule is so hard. But our team said no. We are fighting through it. That's the lesson learned."

The Rockets will attempt to win their second consecutive game following their first road victory of the season Monday night. Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points as the Rockets took a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic.

Houston is currently 1-1 on their latest road trip.

Rockets vs. Raptors Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 9 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Rockets vs. Raptors Projected Starters

Toronto Raptors

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Gary Trent Jr.

Forward: Scottie Barnes

Forward: O.G. Anunoby

Center: Christian Koloko

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN