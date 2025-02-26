Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
On Tuesday evening, the Rockets were able to get back in the win column, outlasting the Milwaukee Bucks, 100-97. This came just one game after losing to the West-worst Jazz in less than ideal fashion.
Jalen Green led the way with 25 points on nearly 50% shooting, Alperen Sengun added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the rest of the young core played stingy defense in holding the Bucks under 100 points. Their Eastern Conference foe attempted to make a late push at the win, but clutch free throws from both Green and Sengun would keep Milwaukee at bay.
On Wednesday evening, the Rockets will face the Spurs, hoping to continue to climb the West standings. San Antonio is now likely looking to earn top NBA Draft picks, opposed to a postseason berth. But there’s few truly easy matchups in the NBA.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Wednesday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Out: Lower leg management
Fred VanVleet — Questionable: right ankle strain
Cody Zeller — Out: Not with team
San Antonio Spurs injuries:
Victor Wembanyama — Out: deep vein thrombosis
Charles Bassey — Out: Left knee bone bruise
For the Rockets, point guard Fred VanVleet remains out as he works back from an ankle injury. While the team has been able to win without him, it's important he comes back to the lineup soon, and re-gains his rhythm ahead of the postseason.
Forward Tari Eason continues to rest on game-heavy parts of the schedule in dealing with a lingering injury in his left leg.
The obviously big hit for the Spurs is the loss of Wembanyama — the future face of the league – for the rest of the season. The 7-foot-4 forward averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game, and is a DNA-changing piece to their squad as a whole.
The Spurs lead the series 2-to-1, but will certainly be lesser in tonight’s tilt. The Rockets and Spurs tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT.
