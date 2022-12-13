Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (8-18) will continue their impressive run Tuesday night during a western conference match against the Phoenix Suns (16-11).
The Rockets recorded their fifth win in nine games after a 97-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Houston will take on a struggling Suns team that has lost four consecutive games.
"Chris [Paul] is the ultimate competitor, and they have lost four in a row — this game is going to be tough," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "Although he did not play the last game, he will look at this game as if we started them on their downward spiral."
The Rockets recorded a 122-121 road victory during their previous meeting against the Suns.
Jalen Green led the Rockets with 30 points. He exploded during the third quarter, where he scored 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Devin Booker scored a game-high 41 points in the loss.
"He was missing shots early, and he was struggling," coach Stephen Silas said. "Sometimes, you can get down on yourself when you are struggling, but he didn't. What he did defending Booker, it means a lot for him to take that challenge. We need his aggressiveness."
Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Suns Injury Report
- Devin Booker (left hamstring): OUT
- Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear): OUT
- Duane Washington Jr. (left hip strain) OUT
Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starters
Phenix Suns
- Guard: Chris Paul
- Guard: Mikal Bridges
- Forward: Torrey Craig
- Forward: Dario Saric
- Center: Bismack Biyombo
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
