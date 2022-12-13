Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to extend their home winning streak Tuesday night against the struggling Suns.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (8-18) will continue their impressive run Tuesday night during a western conference match against the Phoenix Suns (16-11).

The Rockets recorded their fifth win in nine games after a 97-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Houston will take on a struggling Suns team that has lost four consecutive games.

"Chris [Paul] is the ultimate competitor, and they have lost four in a row — this game is going to be tough," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "Although he did not play the last game, he will look at this game as if we started them on their downward spiral."

The Rockets recorded a 122-121 road victory during their previous meeting against the Suns.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 30 points. He exploded during the third quarter, where he scored 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Devin Booker scored a game-high 41 points in the loss.

"He was missing shots early, and he was struggling," coach Stephen Silas said. "Sometimes, you can get down on yourself when you are struggling, but he didn't. What he did defending Booker, it means a lot for him to take that challenge. We need his aggressiveness."

Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Tuesday, Dec. 13 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker (left hamstring): OUT

Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear): OUT

Duane Washington Jr. (left hip strain) OUT

Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starters

Phenix Suns

Guard: Chris Paul

Guard: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Torrey Craig

Forward: Dario Saric

Center: Bismack Biyombo

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

