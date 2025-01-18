Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back in the win column as they head to the pacific northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Rockets are hoping to shake off their last loss against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, where the team lost by just five points despite not having Fred VanVleet, who was out for personal reasons.
Tonight, they'll have a chance to get things right against the 13-27 Blazers, who are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Information
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Portland Trail Blazers
- SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)
- C Donovan Clingan (OUT - ankle)
- PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - face)
- SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson
- SG Anfernee Simons
- SF Shaedon Sharpe
- PF Toumani Camara
- C Deandre Ayton
