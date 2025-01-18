Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back in the win column as they head to the pacific northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Rockets are hoping to shake off their last loss against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, where the team lost by just five points despite not having Fred VanVleet, who was out for personal reasons.

Tonight, they'll have a chance to get things right against the 13-27 Blazers, who are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Information

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Portland Trail Blazers

  • SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)
  • C Donovan Clingan (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - face)
  • SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Portland Trail Blazers

  • PG Scoot Henderson
  • SG Anfernee Simons
  • SF Shaedon Sharpe
  • PF Toumani Camara
  • C Deandre Ayton

