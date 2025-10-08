Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will look to continue their hot preseason play against the Utah Jazz.
On Monday the team faced off against the new-look Hawks, cruising to a 122-113 victory over Atlanta.
Alperen Sengun looked the part of a superstar, going for 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in just 17 minutes. Forwards in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason continued their two-way impact. Guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard showed flashes of improvement, and the team’s frontcourt rotation of Steven Adams and Clint Capela proved themselves in limited minutes.
All in all, sans Kevin Durant, it was a solid preseason debut for the Rockets. And even better, the team ground out a win against a talented team that played a good chunk of its core.
Wednesday night's bout with the Jazz is sure to offer a different contest entirely. The Jazz earned the worst record in basketball last season, and are now sitting several valuable contributors Wednesday. With the game in Houston, it could be a chance to roll out Durant for the first time in Rockets' red.
Suffice it to say, the game versus Utah could be used as a much-needed confidence boost as the 2025-26 regular season nears.
Below are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: ACL tear
Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Ankle
Utah Jazz Injuries:
Kyle Filipowski — Out: Back
Lauri Markkanen — Out: Werist
Isaiah Collier — Out: Hamstring
Walker Kessler— Out: Shoulder
Rockets fans will get used to seeing Fred VanVleet on the injury report given his ACL tear suffered in an offseason workout. One that’s likely to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Dorian Finney-Smith will reportedly miss the beginning of the regular season due to a lingering ankle injury, but should make his way back to the rotation sooner rather than later.
The Jazz have a myriad of players set to sit Wednesday’s contest, making it even more of a launchpad-game for Houston. Per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, all of Filipowski, Markkanen, Collier and Kessler will sit, several of which are likely to be starters next season. The Jazz will still have several talented rotational players, but should be outmanned even if Houston sits a few.
The Rockets and Jazz tip off at 7 p.m. CT. Houston will then plat two more preseason games next week before opening their regular season up with the defending-champion OKC Thunder on Oct. 21.