Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report
On Monday night, the Rockets suffered a 6-point loss to the Lakers, despite Los Angeles giving up several opportunities for Houston to sneak a win.
Ultimately, a fiery bench performance from Dorian Finney-Smith, coupled with the Rockets inefficient shooting night, would prove too much.
The loss would be the Rockets’ 27th of the season, a crucial one towards keeping hold of the No. 2 standing in the Western Conference.
Houston got lucky in the former of a Wolves double-overtime win over Denver just last night, though, despite Nikola Jokic’s 60-point triple-double. With a win, the Nuggets could’ve cut the Rockets’ lead to a half-game, but instead they fell back to one-and-a-half behind.
Regardless of what the rest of the West does, Houston is singularly focused on its last six games, starting with the Utah Jazz tonight.
Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
N/A
Utah Jazz injuries:
Jordan Clarkson — Out: Left plantar fasciitis
John Collins — Out: Left ankle sprain
Taylor Hendricks — Out: Right fibula fracture
Walker Kessler — Out: Return to conditioning
Lauri Markkanen — Out: Left knee soreness
Collin Sexton — Questionable: Right ischial
Jaden Springer — Questionable: Low back management
Cody Williams — Out: Illness
For the second consecutive game, the Rockets don’t have a single notable player on their injury report — a phenomenal sign as the 2024-25 season winds down.
The team has dealt with myriad of injuries this season, both fairly significant and more the more lingering type, such as what Tari Eason has been through this season. But it seems Houston will be full speed ahead as they race towards their first postseason since 2020.
The Jazz live on the flip-side of that coin, with six players out for Wednesday’s contest and two others questionable, nearly all of them being rotational-level.
At this point, with the Jazz being unhealthy and looking to position itself further towards the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Rockets should have an easier path towards a win tonight.
The Rockets and Jazz tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.