Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report
With the seven-point throttling of the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets have continued to keep their hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder having already clinched the No. 1 spot, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and Memphis have been left to battle for the second seed. And with its recent hot-streak — winning 10 of 11 games — Houston has taken firm hold of that spot.
In facing the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Houston will have another chance to extend its lead over its Western Conference rivals. And with just a handful of games remaining in the 2024-25 realgar season, it will certainly need to do so.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Utah ahead of tonight’s contest:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb avulsion
Steven Adams — Questionable: Right wrist pain
Amen Thompson — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Utah Jazz injuries:
Jordan Clarkson — Out: Left plantar fasciitis
John Collins — Out: Left ankle sprain
Taylor Hendricks — Out: Right fibula fracture
Lauri Markkanen — Out: Reconditioning
With most teams now through 70-ish regular season games, some are on their last leg injury-wise, and nearly every team in the league is dealing with missing players in some capacity.
The Houston Rockets remain one of the healthier teams in the league as the season winds down, but do have a few players added to their most recent injury report in Steven Adams and Amen Thompson, who are both questionable for tonight's contest. Reed Sheppard, the team's rookie who suffered a thumb fracture weeks ago, is listed as out.
The Jazz will be without a host of contributors, including their star forward in Lauri Markkanen. Additionally, they'll lack guard Jordan Clarkson and forwards John Collins and Taylor Hendricks.