Rockets vs. Warriors Could Be Playoff Preview
The Houston Rockets are set to do battle with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center this evening, and it could be a potential playoff preview for both teams.
The Rockets and Warriors are no strangers to meeting up against one another in the playoffs. The two teams met in the playoffs four times in a five-year span from 2015-19, and Houston fell short each time to Golden State.
While the Rockets are very different from their last postseason run, the Warriors are still led by Stephen Curry. Golden State was hovering around the middle of the pack in the middle of the season, but after acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, their record isn't a great indication of how strong the Warriors are.
With or without Butler, the Warriors haven't had much issue against the Rockets this season. Golden State won three of the first four meetings, and the one game Houston pulled out came by a point in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
With more on the line this time around, the Warriors should be expected to put up an even bigger fight.
This series, should it come to fruition, will be all about play style. The Rockets like to play big while the Warriors run smaller lineups. One team is going to have to give in to the other team's ways, and whichever opponent can control the tempo and style of basketball should be able to come out of this series on top.
Tonight's tipoff between the two teams is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.