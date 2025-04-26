Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview

The Houston Rockets are visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 3. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun defends.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun defends. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are back on the floor tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.

In Game 1, the Warriors made a statement and established their dominance as the more experienced team, winning the opener by 10 points.

However, the Rockets responded nicely with a 15-point victory in Game 2 to even the series and take momentum with them into San Francisco.

With Game 3 looming, the Warriors could be without Jimmy Butler, who left Game 2 with a pelvic contusion in the first half. Whether he plays or not, the Rockets will have to continue playing strong defense on the Warriors to put the series back in their control.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:

Rockets vs. Warriors Information

  • Date: Saturday, April 26
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • TV: ABC, ESPN App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Golden State Warriors

  • SF Jimmy Butler III (QUESTIONABLE - pelvic contusion)

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News