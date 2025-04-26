Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets are back on the floor tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.
In Game 1, the Warriors made a statement and established their dominance as the more experienced team, winning the opener by 10 points.
However, the Rockets responded nicely with a 15-point victory in Game 2 to even the series and take momentum with them into San Francisco.
With Game 3 looming, the Warriors could be without Jimmy Butler, who left Game 2 with a pelvic contusion in the first half. Whether he plays or not, the Rockets will have to continue playing strong defense on the Warriors to put the series back in their control.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Rockets vs. Warriors Information
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- TV: ABC, ESPN App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Golden State Warriors
- SF Jimmy Butler III (QUESTIONABLE - pelvic contusion)
Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.