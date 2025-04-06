Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are facing the Golden State Warriors. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson and Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson and Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to extend their lead on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference as they take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Rockets have been the little brother to the Warriors for the better part of a decade, and this year has been more of the same. Golden State has won three of the four prior meetings this season, but Houston's lone victory came in the NBA Cup quarterfinal that punched the Rockets' tickets to Las Vegas.

Now, the stakes are possibly even higher as the Rockets look to gain more distance in the playoff standings while the Warriors hope to get closer to avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

The two teams could very well meet up in the playoffs after this, so this game could be a preview of what's to come for the pair of rivals.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information

Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

n/a

Golden State Warriors

n/a

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler
  • C Draymond Green

