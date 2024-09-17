What Does Jalen Green Need To Do To Play at All-Star Level?
We have seen what it looks like when Jalen Green plays at All-Star level.
In March 2024, Green averaged 27.7 points per game as well as averaging six rebounds and four assists per game on almost 50% shooting. He was a top 5 player in the league during this run.
My favorite phrase is, "Confidence is key." Green's confidence throughout this March run was something that we've never seen from him before. From turn around threes to some of the most acrobatic finishes, this was the most confident that he has seemed to have been throughout his career. One of his biggest struggles has been his inconsistency, and once his confidence boosted, he played at All-Star level.
In order for Green to play at All-Star level, he needs to average a consistent 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. He shot 42% from the field last year, but a career worst 33.2% from three. If he can consistently shoot 42% from the field and 35-36% from three, that would be what the Rockets need from him.
Jalen Green needs to start being more of a play-maker as well. Green and Alperen Sengun are the youngest duo in NBA history to each have a 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in the same game at the age 21 or younger. Their chemistry together is only going to get stronger, and if they can adjust to Green playing as the primary playmaker, pick and roll plays between them could be something for the league to be put on notice for.
This season, Green needs to prove himself. After being asked if he wants to stay with the Rockets, he said, "For sure. — the main focus is the season ahead of me — getting to the playoffs." He added, "Everything will work itself out."
After having a rough, inconsistent start to his career, and not getting a contact extension this offseason, Green needs to have the best season yet this year. The talent is there, the consistency has yet to be proven. The Rockets are a playoff team if Jalen Green plays at his highlest level.
