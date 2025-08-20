Houston Rockets Will Need Veterans to Maintain Impact
The Houston Rockets have become accustomed to getting better each year.
The team underwent a rebuild in the last half-decade — adding players like now-Phoenix Sun Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and plenty more.
The surge of youthfulness started out with 20-win seasons, but gradually blossomed into a 52-win season last year with internal development. Youngsters got better as they learned the NBA ropes, helping Houston to grow quickly.
Now, the Rockets are in a somewhat different place. While the team is certainly set to get better on-paper via its offseason moves, there's now no guarantee they'll see year over year improvement.
Internal development is very much still on the horizon — players like Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and more have plenty of growing to do. But the addition of superstar Kevin Durant has certainly accelerated the team’s timeline.
Durant is one of the most superior scorers in league history, having been essentially at the top of his game for nearly two decades. Even last season, he added 26.6 points on 53% shooting, adding plenty of fire-power for Phoenix.
But at 36-years-old — and soon to be 37 — Durant offers the Rockets a problem they haven’t necessarily dealt with in the last handful of years: age.
While the forward is still plenty capable, he’s certain to run out of gas eventually. And with Durant being just a few seasons away from 40, the Rockets are gambling on the fact he can bring them a few years of offensive production before it.
Durant’s play-style lends itself well to fairly low mileage, but he’s certainly working against the clock, much like every other NBA player over 30. And that’s now the case for a few of the team’s veterans.
Steven Adams is 32, and has already missed time recently due to years as one of the league’s best enforcers. New addition Dorian Finney-Smith is the same — and while he’s a phenomenal add for Houston — he likely can’t provide the same level of defensive intensity he used to. At least over the course of a long season.
One of the Rockets’ most valuable contributor in Fred VanVleet is 31, and while he’s been fairly healthy throughout his career, things are bound to catch up at some point.
Again, it's not all doom and gloom for Houston. Relative to other contenders — save for the OKC Thunder — they're fairly young. And their deep roster comprised of plenty of youth should be able to keep miles off the veterans.
But in order for Houston to truly contend this season, they'll need their older veteran players to maintain the impact they have in the last few seasons. If they can, the Rockets will likely give themselves a great chance at making it out of the West.