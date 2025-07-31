Houston Rockets: Will This Year Be The Peak Of A Multi-Year Rivalry?
The Houston Rockets have been tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout their recent history. Starting with a trade that sent James Harden to the Rockets in 2012, the Rockets and the Thunder have been consistent trade partners throughout the years. Notably, swapping Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul in 2020, and acquiring the rights to Alperen Sengun in the 2021 draft.
The Thunder completed their rebuild sooner due to the ascension of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While the Rockets were searching for a No. 1 option of that caliber, they were steadily building up their team through the draft and smart free agent acquisitions.
Now, the two teams seem primed to collide next season as each team is reaching its peak.
The Thunder go into next season after two seasons in a row as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Houston just completed a season that saw it take the No. 2 seed behind Oklahoma City. The Rockets might not be able to overtake the Thunder this season, but they will be able to compete at a high level, even against the reigning champions.
As both teams reach their peaks, they display similar strengths with differing weaknesses. Both squads are elite defensively, with several individual defenders who work well within a unit to make a cohesive team defense.
Houston relied on its defense throughout last season, especially when the offense fizzled out. Both the Thunder and the Rockets lean on their defense to put pressure on opposing teams and make it difficult for opposing ball-handlers to dribble and attack.
However, a glaring difference between the Rockets and the Thunder is the ability to score consistently from 3-point range and in the clutch.
Things might be different for the Rockets now that they employ Kevin Durant as their lead scorer, but the Thunder have historically been able to depend on Gilgeous-Alexander to deliver in the clutch. Durant is also a clutch player, so the Rockets may have their No. 1 scoring option to match with the Thunder's perennial MVP candidate.
The Rockets might not be able to match Oklahoma City's 3-point shooting. Deep-range shots were a big part of the Thunder's game, while the Rockets struggled to hit from outside consistently. Houston added Dorian Finney-Smith to add to the catch-and-shoot offense, and the team is hoping for progress from Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard to add more shooting to the team, along with Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets and the Thunder will face each other after years of being linked together. They will compete as two of the West's top teams in a bid for a repeat championship for the Thunder or a third championship for the Houston Rockets.