Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Collapse vs the Lakers

The Houston Rockets faced the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in a crucial Western Conference matchup to decide the tie breaker and took a 100-92 loss thanks to a disastrous fourth quarter.

The Rockets had a couple of days off after a thrilling win against the Pelicans on Friday and were well rested for this all important game given how tight the conference standings are, but it didn't matter. Starting center Alperen Sengun was out for the second straight game and the Rockets might have missed him in this one.

The Lakers were a hot team entering this contest with 8 wins in their last nine games, and the Rockets could not stop them as LA made it nine wins in the last 10.

The Rockets only scored four points in the last six minutes of the game. Jabari Smith Jr. was the leading scorer with 22 points and eight rebounds on 9/17 shooting. Amen Thompson added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Luka Doncic put up a game-high 36 points while LeBron James added 18 of his own. The Rockets drop to 41-26 while the Lakers improve to 43-25. Houston had 22 turnovers total.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) battle for the ball during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Capela in Starting Lineup

With the nagging back injury to Alperen Şengün, Capela got his first start of the season, funnily enough against DeAndre Ayton in the battle of the big men. This was a closely watched matchup given the whole incident with them earlier in the year. It’s almost as if it had to happen in this all-important game.

He was active early with a slam and scored the first three points of the game. Capela got an offensive rebound and made a physical layup over James plus the foul. He completed the 3-point play and tied the game at 37.

Capela did well in the first half with seven points, three rebounds, and one assist, while his counterpart in Ayton had 0 points and six boards.

Stagnant Offense and Adjustments

Houston got the lead up to 10 in the third, but James started to heat up. The Rockets struggled in the third and early fourth quarter on offense. That allowed the Lakers to go on a massive 19-4 run and took a six-point lead. The turnovers were a huge issue and the Rockets gave up the ball eight times in the third.

The Rockets were down 83-80 at the end of the third quarter. Durant had 0 points and four turnovers during the period. At the start of the fourth, the Lakers made a defensive change and started aggressively double-teaming Durant.

It took some time, but it seemed as if Houston made an adjustment and found the open player. The speed of the game started slowing down which favored LA, but the Rockets’ dominance on the boards helped out.

The Lakers were missing shots, but Houston still had huge trouble on offense even when finding an occasional basket. LA finally started hitting shots in crunch time and went on a clutch 11-2 run. It was one ugly turnover after another. Durant scored just two points in the second half and had seven turnovers.

The Rockets only scored 35 points in the second half and just 12 in the fourth.

Rockets Were Aggressive

The Rockets are known to be one of the most physical and active teams in the league, and it can play a big factor against a team like the Lakers. Houston is already one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, and used that energy to its advantage. The Rockets were more active grabbing loose balls and on the glass.

Houston was plus 12 in second-chance points in the first half at 16-4. The Rockets also won the points in the paint 34-26 during that period as well and had eight offensive rebounds.

Smith Jr’s midrange game was effective early in mismatches and drove closer to the basket. Durant was aggressive in scoring early as well, which kept Houston right in it. Thompson was getting to the rim and had three offensive boards.

Sheppard ended the first quarter with authority on an incredible crossover and rare dunk. The Rockets were down 29-28 at the end of the first quarter. Durant got to his floater multiple times in the first half as well.

It allowed the Rockets to increase their small lead, and Durant navigated the paint with ease right before half. Houston was up 57-51 at halftime and shot 53% overall through two quarters.

Finney-Smith knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game in the first half after an offensive rebound. He had nine first-half points.