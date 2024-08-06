Houston Rockets Win Total Set For the 2024-25 NBA Season
NBA win totals have recently been released via ESPN Bet and other sportsbooks, and the Houston Rockets have an interesting line for the 2024-25 season. The Rockets finished 41-41 last season, just missing the Play-In Tournament and placing eleventh in the Western Conference.
This season, Houston's win total is set at 42.5 on ESPN Bet and Bally Sports Casino, and 43.5 for FanDuel and BetMGM. The Rockets weren't given much room for improvment by oddsmakers, but the projection is a winning record.
Four teams sit under the Rockets in win totals, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are tied with them at 43.5. Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Clippers, a Houston rival, sit under them at 40.5 wins. Last season, the Warriors beat out the Rockets for the final spot in the Play-In with five more wins.
The Rockets come into this season with minimal additions, which is likely the reason why they weren't given much room to improve on the projection. They drafted No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who showed a lot of promise in the NBA Summer League, but other than that, no player has been added that will significantly impact the rotation.
For head coach Ime Udoka, it will be about development and improving off of what Houston already has. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams are great veterans who know how to win and get to the playoffs. Still, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, among other young guys, will have to improve alongside the experienced players.
