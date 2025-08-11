Rockets' Wing Set to Lead Nigeria at FIBA AfroBasket
Weeks ago, Houston signed Josh Okogie to a one-year, $3.1 million contract, making him the newest Rocket. However, he'll be headed overseas for now, as he's set to lead his home country of Nigeria in 2025 FIBA AfroBasket competition.
He's suited up for Nigeria on multiple occasions before, including the 2023 World Cup African Qualifiers, the 2020 Olympics, and the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Okogie most notably helped lead Nigeria to a monumental 90-87 upset win over The United States in a 2020 Olympic Exhibition match. He led the game in plus-minus, helping to take down the Kevin Durant-led American squad.
Hailing from Lagos, he'll now be the sole NBA player on team Nigeria's roster for the upcoming 2025 FIBA AfroBasket play, with plenty of responsibility on his shoulders to bring the team to their first title since 2015.
For 2025, Nigeria was placed in Group B, joining Tunisia, Cameroon and Madagascar to form a competitive quartet. Tunisia has won the last two AfroBasket competitions, taking down Nigeria in 2017 and Ivory Coast in 2021.
With D'Tigers, Okogie has the opportunity to practice his on-ball skills and grow more fluid as a decision maker and creator. While that's certainly not what his primary role will be with the Rockets, it never hurts to have another player who can comfortably put the ball on the floor and make the right reed.
Across 40 total games with the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets last season, Okogie averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point range. In 15 games with Durant in Phoenix, Okogie shot an improved 36.4 percent from beyond-the-arc –– a split he could reach in Houston.
More importantly, however, is how his lockdown perimeter defense seamlessly fits in to Ime Udoka's culture. He's gathered tough and physical defenders at every position on the roster, and Okogie is right there with the best of them. He makes yet another athletic defensive playmaker on the Rockets, joning Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard and Dorian Finney-Smith to strike fear in the hearts of scorers.
While Okogie is the only Rocket participating in AfroBasket festivities, Alperen Sengun will represent Turkey in 2025 EuroBasket play. He joins a slew of current and former NBA players including Cedi Osman, Shane Larkin, Omer Yurtseven, Adem Bona, Furkan Korkmaz and Onrulap Bitim.
Rockets preseason will tip off in early October, starting with a game against Atlanta.