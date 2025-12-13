Houston Rocket Josh Okogie Gives Back to the Houston Community

The Houston Rockets have long been known as one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. Over their fifty-plus-year existence, they have had some of the greatest basketball players in NBA history on their roster, including Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, James Harden, and now Kevin Durant. The Rockets have won two championships and, year in and year out, are usually one of the best teams in the NBA.

Throughout those five decades, the Rockets have also been one of the most charitable franchises in the NBA. Throughout the year, the Rockets have made it a point to give back to the community, from park dedications to food drives and helping to build houses, the Rockets have made it a point to give back to the Greater Houston area. That willingness to give back really stands out during the holidays when the need for kindness and a charitable heart is most needed.

That tradition has continued for the Rockets in November and December, as they have hosted several events leading up to Christmas. Earlier this week, Jabari Smith hosted 50 underserved kids at the Lucky Strike Houston bowling alley. Smith and the Rockets provided gifts, prizes, and free bowling for all kids in attendance.

On Wednesday, Tari Eason and Clint Capela took part in an in-store shopping spree at Kroger's, where 20 families shopped for holiday meal essentials and other holiday items. Friday at Lucky Strike was the location of the latest charity event, as the newest Rocket, Josh Okogie, continued the Rockets' charity week, hosting 75 kids, highlighted by food, gifts, and bowling.

Soon as Okogie stepped into the room all the kids went crazy and were happy to see the Rocket guard.

Everyone was definitely happy to see Josh pic.twitter.com/mAsKAHy2p2 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 13, 2025

Before the event, Okogie spoke to the media about what it means to him to host this type of event, especially during the holidays. Rockets on SI asked Okogie about Friday's event at Lucky Strike.

I asked Josh about the Okogie Fsmily Foundation that he and his family started to help give back to the community. pic.twitter.com/B5aUz76EDU — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 13, 2025

Josh Okogie and his family have been giving back for several years now through their Okogie Family Foundation, and that work has continued since he joined the Rockets this past offseason. Okogie also showed off some of his bowling skills. Rockets on SI asked Okogie if he was closer to 280 or 100, and Okogie jokingly said I score whatever I need to win. All in all, it was another successful night for the Rockets organization, which continues to succeed on and off the court.

