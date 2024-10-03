Rockets' Young Core Impressing In Training Camp
The Houston Rockets training camp kicked off yesterday, and players within the team's young core are already making waves in footage taken during the first and second days of camp.
Jalen Green, now entering his fourth NBA season, was scoring in all types of ways during Houston's scrimmages on the first day of camp. He was attacking the rim, fundamentally creating his own shot, and getting flashy from all parts of the floor.
Green averaged 19.6 points per game last season on 42.3% shooting and 33.2% from deep. Questions about his efficiency and consistency in the scoring department have kept him from receiving the max rookie extension, and have created trade rumors as a result. The deadline for the Rockets to extend him is Oct. 21.
Houston's No. 3 overall from this year's NBA Draft, Reed Sheppard, has also been impressing early in training camp. The former Kentucky Wildcat was seen getting extra shooting work in after practice.
Sheppard was drafted this high for a multitude of reasons, with his shooting being the biggest one. The Rockets struggled on offense last season, particularly in that department, while Sheppard shot 52.1% from deep in his lone collegiate season.
Sheppard was also highly coveted due to his two-way abilities. Despite being 6-foot-3, he displayed great defensive prowess in college and the NBA Summer League. Sheppard can get into passing lanes and be an on-ball pest at the perimeter.
To see Houston's young players impressing in practice is a great sign for what's to come. The Rockets went 41-41 this season, and as they enter year two under head coach Ime Udoka, the team has legitimate playoff aspirations.
