Rockets' Young Core Ranked Top-Five As Season Approaches
The idea of having a strong young core in the NBA has increasingly become more popular. Having a group of players in their early 20s with the potential to be great and develop has become the norm, so much so that having it may be more exciting than having a potential playoff team.
Lucky for the Houston Rockets, they have both. Over the last four years or so, the Rockets have stockpiled draft picks from a few losing seasons, which has allowed them to build one of the best young cores in the NBA. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes highlighted this in a list ranking the top five young cores in the league.
The order of fifth to first was interesting, but it went: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder. All five teams are in different spots. Some are still trying to get out of the bottom of the league, some are looking to sneak into the postseason for the first time in years, and others are already taking that step into contending status.
The article gives Houston's group, made up of seven players: Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason. Not a single player is over the age of 23, and aside from Eason, all are 22 or younger.
"The volume of talent in Detroit meets the high-end production of the Magic here, as the Houston Rockets boast a trove of young prospects with already strong resumés and immense potential for growth," Hughes said.
"If there's a knock here, it's that Houston actually has too many prospects. Şengün and Green are extension-eligible, and the payday decisions will keep coming as each of the Rockets' youngsters prove themselves over the next few seasons. At some point, Houston may have to trim down the field with a consolidation trade."
Şengün and Green are eligible for extensions, but the deadline to get a deal done is Oct. 21. If an extension is not finalized, the two will hit the market in the summer of 2025, becoming restricted free agents.
