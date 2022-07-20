Rockets Summer League Recaps: Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix, Usman Garuba

HOUSTON — The most significant objective for the Houston Rockets during the 2022 Summer League tournament was to give the rookie class their first taste of NBA basketball. But the next priority on the list for the Rockets was the ongoing development of their second-year prospects.

The Rockets finished the Las Vegas summer league with a 2-3 record, as Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix played a massive role in Houston's success. A recap of the sophomore classes' performance during Houston's summer league showcase.

Josh Christopher

Josh Christopher played with an aggressive nature in three of his five appearances in Las Vegas. But at times, Christopher's aggressiveness may have germinated displeasure of Houston's coaching staff.

"Something I always tell Josh, 'being aggressive is not shooting, being aggressive is putting pressure on the defense,'" coach Rick Higgins said. "The more heat he puts on the paint, the more the defense will collapse, and the ball will find someone open.

"Anyone who knows basketball knows that if you are shooting over two sets of hands, it is probably not the best decision. For Josh, it's not about how many shots he can get, but about what shots are best for the Rockets."

Christopher averaged a team-best 19.7 points, but his shooting was inefficient. He shot 39.6 percent from the field and a horrific 12.5 percent shooting from behind the arc.

But for a player who missed an average of 10 out of his 16 field goal attempts, the Rockets missed Christopher's aggressiveness on the offensive end after a hip injury prematurely ended his play. Houston lost both games Christopher missed due to the injury, as the Rockets struggled to generate offense.

He revealed that his top goal entering his second season was to become a two-way player, and his play inside the Thomas & Mack Center illustrated that Christopher is on the right path.

Christopher became Houston's third-best defensive player in Las Vegas, where he averaged a team-best 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals.

Daishen Nix

When Daishen Nix told Inside The Rockets in June that he planned on playing in the Las Vegas Summer League, three objectives were his top priorities. He wanted to improve his on-court decision-making, defensive play and become more vocal as a point guard who could receive vital playing time in Houston next season.

Nix capitalized on his summer league experience and achieved his purposes.

"This experience is going to help me a lot — especially going into next year," Nix said. "I am showing that I can run an offense. It shows that I've come a long way and having a coach that believes in me each time he puts me in the game."

In four of the five games, Nix demonstrated that he is more than a one-dimensional player. He provided the Rockets with solid play on both ends of the court.

On the defensive end, Nix helped close gaps and did a solid job of staying in front of his man. His best contribution on defense was his awareness and hustle, which led to Nix averaging 1.6 steals.

Nix was one of Houston's top offensive players. He averaged 13.4 points on an efficient 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 45.0 percent shooting from behind the arc. And when he wasn't scoring, Nix found an equal balance of when to facilitate for his teammates by averaging a team-best 4.4 assists.

Nix's summer league outing illustrated that the second-year prospect is starting to find his niche on an NBA level. The most vital adjustment Nix showcased was the comfortability and confidence he played with for nine days.

Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba's time in Las Vegas was a missed opportunity. He injured his ankle two days before the Rockets' summer league opener against the Orlando Magic and missed the entire tournament.

Garuba's absence was the most significant disappointment of the Rockets' summer league participation. His ankle injury could result in Houston going in another direction with the intent to find a backup big man for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN