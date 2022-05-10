Skip to main content

Rockets Forward Usman Garuba Enters 'Most Important' Summer In His Career

The Rockets forward looks to make a big jump in Year 2.

Of the four Houston Rockets rookies the team drafted in the first round last season, Spanish forward Usman Garuba left the most to be desired.

Usnan Garuba, Houston Rockets, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets

Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets

Usman Garuba

While Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher saw considerable improvement from the start of the season to the end, Garuba struggled to find his footing during his rookie season.

Whether it was injuries, COVID or a logjam in the frontcourt to find playing time, there was always an obstacle Garuba needed to overcome to realize the potential that prompted the Rockets to take him with the 23rd overall pick in last summer's draft.

Garuba played in just 24 games this past season, averaging two points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

With another pair of first round picks coming to Houston this year, Garuba finds himself in a hyper-competitive situation where he needs to produce results sooner rather than later.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Garuba spoke with HoopsHype's Raul Barrigon in an interview recently, detailing the importance of his summer preparation.

“This summer is probably the most important one of my life,” Garuba said. “It’ll likely determine my future in the NBA, and I’m very excited to face this challenge.”

USATSI_17858602

Jalen Green

USATSI_12501323

Tilman Fertitta

USATSI_18058199

Stephen Silas

The Rockets still feel Garuba can be the defensive stretch forward they are looking for, but there's a good chance the Rockets will spend this offseason searching for more defense considering the team placed last in defensive rating this past season.

Garuba needs to improve in all aspects of his game in order to become a mainstay in the Rockets rotation, and having that "life or death" mindset attached to his career can be scary, but it's the right one to have to compete for playing time with this young roster.

Garuba is expected to play a large role on the Rockets' Summer League team this summer.

Wall 3
News

Reunion In The Works: Rockets PG John Wall Spotted With Wizards Kyle Kuzma

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
USATSI_18015059
News

Rockets Jalen Green Could Be 'Better' Than Anthony Edwards Says Teammate

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
News

Usman Garuba Explains Why He Studies Draymond Green

By Grant Afseth6 hours ago
Harden strip club
News

Rumor: Ex-Rockets Star James Harden's Jersey Retired After Spending $1 Million at Strip Club

By Dalton Trigg8 hours ago
USATSI_18220013
News

Suns Monty Williams Named Coach Of The Year

By Inside The Rockets Staff22 hours ago
James-Harden-Rockets-Sixers-Nets
News

James Harden Rockets Reunion Rumor: Why Houston Might Sign 76ers Star

By Jeremy BrenerMay 9, 2022
bancheromahomes
News

Media Mistakes Potential Rockets Draft Target Paolo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes

By Jeremy BrenerMay 8, 2022
Shape 2
News

Rockets Draft: Houston Selects Shaedon Sharpe In Latest Mock Draft

By Inside The Rockets StaffMay 8, 2022