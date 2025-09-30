How Can Kevin Durant Help His Young Teammates Improve?
The young players on the Houston Rockets have the opportunity to learn from a future Hall-of-Famer in Kevin Durant throughout the upcoming season. Durant has made a reputation for being able to score at any level, in any situation. There are very few players who can stop Durant from getting to his desired spots on the floor, and even fewer who can truly affect his shot, even when he can't get to his preferred spot.
Durant's contributions will be crucial for the Rockets to take the next step this season, not only for his contributions on the court, but also for what he can provide for the rest of the team in terms of growth.
The Rockets have never found offense as easily as Durant does. They've had moments where the shooting touch has been effective and the offense is flowing, but there are rarely possessions where they have a go-to that can nearly guarantee a favorable situation.
The closest they had to it was a pick-and-roll between Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, or an isolation on the low block with the latter.
Durant creates a favorable situation no matter where he is on the court, and some of his young teammates could learn from that or benefit from his ability to do so.
Amen Thompson is the team's best slasher and one of the league's best athletes. The space created by Durant and Sengun in isolation should open areas of the floor for Thompson to attack. He'll have to prove that he has improved with his jump shooting to become a threat at every level, but he can use the gravity of Durant's scoring to take open opportunities.
Tari Eason is in a similar boat as Thompson, as he'll need to use the open spaces created by Durant's game to get easy shots at the basket.
Jabari Smith Jr. can likely learn the most from Durant, as their games have the most similarities.
As a long mobile player with shooting touch, Smith Jr. can learn how to get to his spots more efficiently and knock down his shots with confidence. His ball handling may never be at the same level as Durant on the perimeter. However, Durant's just as dangerous with two dribbles or less as he is walking the ball down from the top of the key.
Smith Jr. can become an effective two-dribble-or-less scorer and score more efficiently than he traditionally has. He should also get more open shots at the perimeter due to Durant's gravity. Reed Sheppard should benefit in the same way from Durant's presence.
The Rockets move forward with Durant, hoping he helps them become more competitive in the short term while also preparing his young teammates to be competitive long term.