How Does The Rockets' Bench Stand Up Against Other Top Reserves?
The Houston Rockets enter next season with one of the league's most intriguing starting lineups. Kevin Durant slots in nicely with Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and one other wing out of a quality selection between Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., or Dorian Finney-Smith. The two wings that don't start will be part of a bench squad that will play a crucial role for the Rockets next season.
While the starters may be the big storyline for the season, the reserves will be required to perform at a high level if the Rockets hope to reach new heights.
Assuming Smith Jr. will return to the starting lineup, the bench will be led by Eason, Finney-Smith, and Steven Adams. Reed Sheppard, Clint Capela, and Josh Okogie are reserves who could see significant minutes throughout the season. Their performance could determine how impactful the overall team is during the postseason.
The league's top teams all have quality reserves that help rest their top players during the game. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers each have a quality bench that helps extend runs when the starters come off the court. They contribute enough shooting and defense to hold on to leads and cut into deficits.
The Rockets need a similar level of contributions from their bench to become a true contender, along with the rest of the contenders.
A lot of the responsibility will fall on Sheppard, who will be asked to distribute the ball to his fellow reserves. Eason can create offense on his own with offensive rebounds and steals that lead to fast breaks, but the rest of the bench needs a playmaker to create easier shots for the offense to stay efficient when the starters come out.
If Sheppard can reach the potential the front office believes he can achieve, the bench will be extremely productive offensively. If not, they will still be effective on the defensive end, as Eason, Finney-Smith, Capela, and Adams are all defensive contributors.
Sheppard not reaching his potential could be a difficult situation for the Rockets. The best-case scenario has Houston's bench right in line with the rest of the league's top teams. Any less fortunate scenario puts the Rockets at a clear step below other top teams like the Thunder.
When the Rockets take the court for the first time next season, the attention will be on the starters. However, the Rockets' true potential may come from the performance of their reserves.