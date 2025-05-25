How Long Can the Rockets Lean On Their Veteran Players?
The Houston Rockets are starting a new competitive era after struggling for several seasons while rebuilding. They are reaching new heights at a time when the NBA has some of the highest parity it's had this century. Several teams seem capable of contending, and many of them are built around young star players who shoulder the load for their respective franchises. The Conference Finals this year is a clear example, as many of the remaining teams are led by a dynamic, young superstar nearing the prime of their respective careers.
While the Rockets are still trying to develop a top talent comparable to Anthony Edwards or Tyrese Haliburton, they've done a solid job building a team around their young players to help support them when they struggle to carry the load. However, this can lead to too much dependence on the veterans to help guide the team to wins.
Houston selected the ideal veterans to combine with their young players. Fred VanVleet is elite at taking care of the ball and organizing the offense in the half-court. Dillon Brooks is the team's best volume shooter from deep range, and he also provides harassing defense against opposing players. Steven Adams gave the Rockets a spark, improving an already elite rebounding squad.
While these players were smart enough to play around the strengths of their young teammates, they could sense whenever one of the older players needed to step in and lead the team.
VanVleet and Brooks consistently used their scoring to help the team wade through difficult stretches. Their shooting stretched the defense further from the paint, allowing more room for cutters and slashers. Adams is a bruiser on the glass, helping the Rockets become the league's top rebounding team on offense and defense.
The vets for Houston are currently ideal, but Houston's dependence on them could be a difficult sign for the future of the franchise.
It's no secret that the young players will eventually have to learn how to win when one of their vets is not on the roster. The Rockets will still need efficient and clean half-court offense, and they must still defend and rebound at a high level.
It won't be long before the conversation around moving on from the veterans becomes more real. There's a chance Adams could be on another team by next season. While VanVleet has been on the books for a few more years, his salary is the highest on the team. If the Rockets still depend on him for the same role by the end of his contract, it would mean the franchise made some significant mistakes in the draft, specifically drafting Reed Sheppard and Jalen Green.
Brooks has a skill set that functions well for a player who isn't a focal point on the offense. That might make it easier for him to stay on the team as long as possible, but Houston's plans hinge on its young players improving, and not relying on the veterans who have already hit their ceilings.