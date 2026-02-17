3 Areas the Rockets Must Improve in the Latter Half of the Season

The Houston Rockets have had a decent 2025-26 season, buy and large. They've been a good team, not an elite one.

They could easily have more wins. And likely should.

There are areas they could improve in. Granted, that could be said for any NBA team.

Even the best teams have weaknesses and vulnerabilities. From a roster standpoint, they've been a bit handicapped due to injury.

Fred VanVleet tore his ACL at the end of the offseason. Houston was $1.2 million under the first apron and unable to even offer the veteran's minimum, even with a $12.5 million designated player exception.

Steven Adams, the lynchpin of Houston's offensive strategy, is out for the season.

In spite of that, there are things the Rockets could do on the court, as noted by the aforementioned VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet Wants the Rockets to Get Better in Three Areas

"Take care of the ball. It's a possession game. We always talk about offensive rebounds and mob ball but you take care of the ball as well."

VanVleet offered another pointer for the Rockets.

"Convert your fast break opportunities. We're shooting at a high percentage, so that means we're getting our looks and knocking them down. We gotta make sure we take advantage of our opportunities."

VanVleet also wants the Rockets to be a little meaner and tougher.

"We're playing good basketball. We could be a little meaner, a little tougher at times. There's a little drop off from what we're used to the last couple of years. I'm okay with it if our basketball level is high but some nights we don't bring the juice, you want to see some more scuffles out there."

In Houston's first two seasons under coach Ime Udoka, the team was constantly getting into bouts and feuds. Remember when Amen Thompson threw Tyler Herro to the ground?

Alperen Sengun has even gotten into scuffles, as has Jabari Smith Jr.

Part of the reason for Houston's drop-off in the toughness category has been the departure of Dillon Brooks, who was quite literally always embedded in a beef.

Brooks is always just a few minutes away from getting into a fight.

He racks up technical fouls to prove a point and send a message.

Houston hasn't found anyone to replace him.

