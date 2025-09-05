How the Rockets Match Up Against the Nuggets
The Houston Rockets believe that they have risen to the upper tier of NBA teams after making several offseason moves and providing another offseason of training for the team's young players. The Rockets are trying to match up against the best teams in the Western Conference, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets.
The Rockets have several similar elements and player archetypes to the Nuggets, but more things will have to come together for Houston to be able to recreate Denver's 2023 feat.
The similarities begin in the middle, as Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic take on significant offensive responsibility for their respective teams. Basketball fans witnessed these two players take each other on head-to-head in the 2025 EuroBasket, with Sengun and Turkey finishing off a tight game over Jokic's Serbia.
Jokic is a multi-time MVP, and he could have reasonably had more MVP awards throughout his run as the league's best player. Sengun isn't at that level, but the similarity is in their playstyle and the area of the court they operate from.
Both big men can play from the post, but they've also shown some perimeter ability. Regardless of where they initiate the offense, they are effective at getting the ball to their teammates for easy baskets. Not to mention their impactful scoring.
Some of the teammates Sengun creates for are similar to Jokic's passing targets.
Jabari Smith Jr. and the Nuggets' newly acquired Cam Johnson are the prototypical wing shooters. They both have size, can contribute defensively, and stretch the floor with the threat of their catch-and-shoot threes.
Smith Jr. is bigger, but he will need to boost his shooting percentages a bit more to be at the same level as Johnson.
Another similarity between the teams is the big men coming off the bench behind the star centers. Steven Adams for the Rockets and DeAndre Jordan for the Nuggets provide the same level of rebounding, strength, and defense.
The Rockets utilized the double-big lineup with Sengun and Adams much more than the Nuggets employed the same with Jokic, but both teams have veteran centers backing up their frontcourt stars.
Amen Thompson and Aaron Gordon provide similar roles, despite Thompson having more upside with his usage and athleticism.
A major difference between the teams is Kevin Durant, as the former MVP brings an element that is unmatched by anyone other than Jokic on the Nuggets.
Durant's skill level is closer to Jokic than anyone else on the Rockets. He's a dependable scorer and play finisher.
The Rockets and the Nuggets will be at the top of the NBA world next season, and could see each other at the top of the Western Conference. The Rockets may have more work to do to become champions like the Nuggets were in 2023. However, they may have the pieces on the team to make it happen.