Ime Udoka Was Surprised by the Number of Games Amen Thompson Was Suspended
The Houston Rockets received word Tuesday afternoon that Amen Thompson was suspended for two games following his in-game altercation with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro Monday night. Thompson threw Herro to the ground after the two came face-to-face at the end of Monday's game.
Thompson will now miss the Rockets' next two games — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.
Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka if he was surprised by the number of games Thompson was suspended for and his response was strong.
“I think to get suspended that much for not throwing a punch is kind of odd to me”
The Rockets weren't surprised that Thompson was suspended, but the number of games seemed unexpected. Thompson is having a second-season breakout season, as he has improved in every category from his rookie season.
Thompson has been the Rockets' first player off the bench and, more often than not, in their closing lineup. With his ability to guard multiple positions, he has become invaluable to Udoka and his coaching staff.
The Houston Rockets look to end their two-game losing streak as they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Toyota Center Wednesday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage