Ime Udoka Likes Rockets Future
The Houston Rockets might not win a championship this season, but the future is extremely bright for the franchise.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke about why the team is in a positive direction at the moment.
"We're all on the same page as far as what we have in our organization and wanting to see it through and seeing what all these young guys can become," Udoka said via ESPN insider Tim MacMahon. "When you have this many high draft picks, you want to see who becomes what. I understood when I came to take the job that we were going to try to develop these guys and see what we can get to. I think they've all shown growth and potential. And the next step is, who can be that consistent leader for us?
"So to try to expedite the process by going out and getting one piece now is kind of doing a disservice to what we all talked about coming into it. That's our vision, and I think the playoffs this year will give us a good picture of that and put guys in different situations and high-pressure situations to see how they react to it."
Facing the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs gives the Rockets a good idea as to where the team currently is.
The Rockets should have a lot of options this summer given their trajectory, and that could allow them to move into the true contender conversation in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.