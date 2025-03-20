Ime Udoka Praises Rockets During Streak
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are winners of eight straight games, proving that they are the team that they believed to be.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has been a big reason behind the team's success, and he believes his team is playing its best basketball at the right time.
“Better, more consistent. Slugfest early, but feel like at some point, we’ll settle in and guard to our capabilities and we did that in the third quarter – 20-point quarter there – and pulled away from there," Udoka said.
"I’d just say more consistent across the board, more balanced. You know every night it’s five, six, seven guys in double figures and sharing the ball. And so, you know, doing it different ways, obviously, with guys in and out of the lineup. You can see Fred (VanVleet) and some guys trying to get back into shape and game form, but others are stepping up and everybody’s contributing.”
The Rockets need a deep team if they want to make noise in the postseason, and their play as of late suggests that they are extremely capable of beating any team that stands in their way during the playoffs.
The Rockets will return to the court tomorrow to take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
