Ime Udoka Reveals Houston Rockets' Opening Night Starters
Leading up to the start of the regular season, the Houston Rockets have had perhaps the most questions regarding their rotation. Leading up to opening night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, many have wondered how they will navigate the starting lineup without Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet tore his ACL before the start of training camp. Houston was already extremely thin at the guard positions, but this now puts the backcourt at a heavy disadvantage. Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson are expected to step up and take on playmaking duties, but that will change based on the latest announcement from Ime Udoka.
Udoka recently announced, via Rockets reporter Vanessa Richardson, that Houston will feature plenty of height in its starting lineup for opening night. The Rockets will start Thompson at the point guard, followed by Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.
This gives the Rockets the tallest starting lineup in NBA history. Thompson, their shortest player, is 6-foot-7, while the rest of the starters are 6-foot-11. Durant, for what could be the first time in his career, will technically start at the shooting guard position.
The most immediate concern is the quickness of the lineup, but Thompson has proven to be one of the most athletic players in the league. Durant, despite his height, is also known to be a quick forward. It's also worth that Houston had one of the best defensive teams in the league last season.
The Rockets ran the Sengun-Adams lineup at points last season, it paid off tremendously. When Sengun and Adams were on the floor this season, the Rockets displayed a 32.7 net rating, a +12.7 offensive rating, and a -20 defensive rating.
More teams started to adapt to the double-big lineup, including the New York Knicks with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as the Thunder with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
That same duo in the frontcourt was seen many times during the preseason. Against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month, Udoka ran the opening night lineup and managed to score 130 points.
Offensively, this team should thrive, especially scoring over smaller defenders. There is still a solid amount of shooting with Durant and Smith on the wings, and Houston should have no problem attacking the basket.
The Thunder will be a great first test for this group. The Rockets match up well, at least on paper, but Oklahoma City has more experience, chemistry and balance.