Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/15): Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Houston Rockets are set to play their third preseason contest on Tuesday, as they'll play two home games in three days before the regular season tips off. First off, they host the New Orleans Pelicans before the San Antonio Spurs make a quick trip south for a matchup.
The Rockets played two preseason contests before having a six-day break. They split those two contests 1-1. With only two more tune-up games before the regular season, it'll be interesting to see how much the starters and core pieces of the team play.
The Pelicans also split their first two preseason games, leaving the two clubs on an even playing field heading into the exhibition matchup.
Injury Report
Rockets:
No injuries to report. Check back later for any updates.
Pelicans:
No injuries to report. Check back later for any updates.
Brandon Ingram is set to hit the hardwood for the first time of the new season. He should give the Pelicans' offense a new sense of life after a rough start in their first two preseason games.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka claimed that he will test more regular season-style rotations, though the team will err on the side of caution as it pertains to minutes played. Expect a near full house for Houston, even though no statuses have been revealed by the team.
Updated Odds
With the matchup looming, the Rockets are a 2.5-point favorite. The spread for the contest is tight, and it should be. The rotation, for both teams, is a major wild card -- as it is for most teams during preseason play.
