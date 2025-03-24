Inside The Rockets

It's Time For Rockets Veterans to Shine

The Houston Rockets need their veteran leadership now more than ever.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are getting hot right before the playoffs, and it's the perfect time for a team to play its best basketball.

The Rockets are beating teams every night in a number of different ways. For the most part, it's been the core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson leading the way this season, but Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Steven Adams — the team's veterans — have also had their moments to shine.

With those four having participated in a playoff series before, they can act as mentors for their younger teammates, which is something Ime Udoka appreciates.

"We all have our ups and downs, and so they're not perfect either, but do try to hold those guys accountable on the court, not make the same mistakes over and over, and that's been a big theme for us," Udoka said.

"But everybody has their weaknesses that we all try to improve on, and not just the young guys. And so obviously Fred, Dillon and Jeff, their coach is on the floor, and as much as they do, as far as coaching, teaching, talking, they're doing it by example on a night to night basis, setting the tone, as that, and young guys have all followed suit."

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

